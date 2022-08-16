W Magazine’s Uncanny Valley TV Cosplay, Ranked

Riggins. Photo: Lea Winkler/W Magazine

Television stars: They’re just like us! Their default costumes are television references! For W’s annual Emmys lead-up, the magazine told 21 actors, including a number of first-time nominees like Melanie Lynskey and Jung Ho-yeon, to pose for photo shoots channeling their favorite TV characters. This year’s results range from last-minute Halloween costume to, well, store-bought Halloween costume. Some photographers took efforts to make the lighting and setting match the show; others went for the Sears photo-booth effect. We ranked W’s annual celebrity self-pranking by how much they inspired us to pull out our contact lenses and call it a day — beginning with …

21. Chrishell Stause as Dexter

#ChrishellStause, for one, loved the ending of #Dexter, "I thought it made sense!" she says. Here, the #SellingSunset star discusses reconciling her own reality with what we see on TV and her love of thrillers. https://t.co/eq4ofP4y3z — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

“My favorite emotion is to be scared.” That’s an actual Stause quote published below this photo. This is her official American Psycho: The Musical gender-blind-casting headshot.

20. Zazie Beetz as Fleabag

“#PhoebeWallerBridge’s courage to write and make content is something I admire,” Zazie Beetz says on how #Fleabag has inspired her. “I want to be braver; I want to create more.” Ahead of @atlantafx’s final season, Beetz reflects on how far she’s come. https://t.co/QIhnhhm54p — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

This whole thing was styled and shot by someone who has never seen Fleabag but maybe typed it into DALL-E and this combination of signifiers is what came out. Baffling!

19. Adam Scott as Sam Malone

"For me, ‘Cheers’ was more than just this sitcom,” @adamscott says. “It was a tunnel into this other world that I aspired to." Read the full interview with the Emmy-nominated star of #Severance, here. https://t.co/4LHz9h8iBH pic.twitter.com/MHhrlXwF4O — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

This one just feels lazy. He didn’t even shave his beard. And Scott is usually so good at photo-accurate TV recreations!

18. Margaret Qualley as Dorothy Zbornak

“One of my big goals is to try to play like a kid,” Margaret Qualley says. “Because I can be hard on myself. I can live in my head, and I can lose sight of what actually makes me happy.” More from the Emmy-nominated #Maid star, here. https://t.co/5pJfXNpqOf — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

“Margaret! Quick! It’s opening night of your high-school production of Arsenic and Old Lace and your costume’s at the cleaners! What are we going to do?” said Andie MacDowell, presumably, seconds before throwing that wig on Margaret’s head.

17. Quincy Isaiah as Ted Lasso

Therapy was essential in Quincy Isaiah’s journey of playing Magic Johnson in #WinningTime. It’s why he can relate to #TedLasso. “You want him to be more open about his feelings... If most people would do that, we would have fewer misunderstandings." https://t.co/C3LCZqwEad pic.twitter.com/6sZiDjmWH0 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Deducting points for choosing the same character to as Mitt Romney did.

16. Jessica Biel as Don Draper

. @jessicabiel sees the similarities between her @candyonhulu character and #MadMen’s Don Draper. “He has a completely other life—all of these secrets and hidden things that slowly come out. I love-hate that guy.” Read her full interview, here. https://t.co/bp1lIJYVGi pic.twitter.com/NdbrfDoxOW — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

That’s not Jon Hamm; that’s Charles Gross.

15. Minha Kim as Lexie Grey

“We both look really fragile at first sight,” Minha Kim says of her #Pachinko character Sunja. “When people see me for the first time, they think I’m very shy and timid. But Sunja and I both have a sturdy faith in ourselves.” Read more, here. https://t.co/lz5nACyoW6 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

I’m sorry, but there’s something so funny about doing Grey’s Anatomy and choosing to be Lexie. It’s scrubs and a lab coat no matter what. You can be whomever you want to be! Dream big!

14. Natasha Lyonne as Afton Cooper

The cast of #OrangeIsTheNewBlack inspired @nlyonne to move towards supporting more women through writing, acting, and producing series like #RussianDoll. “Every beautiful, incredible woman that I meet, I want to support.” https://t.co/8ZtXgi8DkA pic.twitter.com/oq06hRdCEC — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

“If I Were King of the Forest” is the only skip on the Wizard of Oz soundtrack, wouldn’t you agree?

13. Tom Blyth as Dr. Jack Shephard

Taking the lead as a young Coriolanus Snow in the #HungerGames prequel, Tom Blyth is actively trying not to think about how the project might change his life. “It's nice to be recognized, but the main thing that I want is choice over my career." https://t.co/0YyNyIOdGZ — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

On the one hand it’s literally just a suit, but on the other “the ocean” is a very elaborate piece of costuming.

12. Nicole Byer as Michelle Tanner

Growing up, @nicolebyer loved the Olsen twins so much that, for a time, she told everyone she was Michelle Tanner from #FullHouse. "A lot of nice adults just nodded their heads at me." Read more from the double Emmy-nominee, here. https://t.co/H39TsGaGaa pic.twitter.com/0Ea1CasUC6 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Byer has huge lovable-scamp energy and was definitely raised on the TGIF programming block, but the execution did her dirty. Give her a scrunchie at least!

11. Melanie Lynskey as Susan Edwards

For @melanielynskey, the hardest part of playing Shauna in #Yellowjackets has been repressing the character’s trauma. “She’s so afraid of what she discovered in the wilderness,” the #Emmy nominee says, “Afraid of her own rage and grief.” Read more, here. https://t.co/UJE2xFkuIf — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Don’t know who that is, so I’ll have to take your word on it, luv. Apparently, Landscapers is a current show, but the costume is giving more “cool girl in an early ’90s movie who listens to The Cure and is smart in a way that’s kind of threatening” vibes.

10. Sadie Sink as Elaine Benes

. @SadieSink can relate to #Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes “being the only female in a group full of male characters, similar to Eleven or Max.” Here, she talks #StrangerThings season 5 and if she still listens to #RunningUpThatHill. https://t.co/LEgSOiIZWW pic.twitter.com/GDZrqpuIYc — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey on Rumspringa.

9. Devery Jacobs as Catra

“One of my career goals is to get the rights to redub all of the Disney Pixar movies in Mohawk,” says #ReservationDogs star @kdeveryjacobs, “And then get the funding to do it with many global Indigenous languages. That's on my bucket list.” Read on, here. https://t.co/3uCsCfCXRw — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

She’s a cat, duh.

8. Coco Jones as Olivia Pope

“I want to see more of Hilary being in love,” @TheRealCocoJ says of her hopes for #BelAir season 2. “And I want to see her be successful.” Here, Jones takes on another success story, #Scandal’s Olivia Pope, and talks her own path to fame. https://t.co/Bl9ANZz0jx pic.twitter.com/vuOQOYnMYs — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

The luxurious cream jacket. The Kerry Washington blowout. The elements are all there, but this Scandal shoot could have used some popcorn and red wine to seal the deal.

7. Anson Boon as Sonny Crockett

"What the Sex Pistols did with music and fashion, #MiamiVice did with TV," says #Pistol star Anson Boone. "They created something completely different." Here, the British actor discusses taking on Johnny Rotten and finding his own punk fashion sense. https://t.co/CESoTLqMrF — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Miami Vice is a very tactical choice for this assignment. Easy to replicate; impossible not to look sexy in.

6. Madelyn Cline as Peggy Olson

“There are parts of teenagehood that I get to relive and make right in my mind,” says @madelyncline of starring in #OBX. “Sarah’s journey has been all about standing up for herself and finding her own footing.” Read the full interview, here. https://t.co/1pYH1hvOIs pic.twitter.com/ComXU8jIri — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

There are a few ways you can interpret this assignment: homage, inspiration, pastiche, or re-creation. Cline opted for yassification — turning one of Mad Men’s most iconic shots into a graphic at the Benefit counter.

5. Jung Ho-yeon as Arya Stark

With an #Emmy nod and a part in Alfonso Cuarón’s #Disclaimer, #SquidGame’s Hoyeon Jung is taking on Hollywood with the energy of #GOT’s Arya Stark. “I like that she can fight like a professional. That’s a woman I want to be.” Read on, here. https://t.co/wksjOFKk9w pic.twitter.com/mzhxK9zxTC — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Maybe the classiest picture in this whole thing, but she should’ve posed with a wolf dog.

4. Elle Fanning as Paris Hilton

As kids, @ElleFanning and her sister Dakota would act out scenes from #TheSimpleLife. “I would be Nicole Richie and she would be Paris. Finally, I get to dress up as Paris and have the dog.” More from the Emmy-nominated #TheGreat star, here. https://t.co/zJ6Hrb4p26 pic.twitter.com/duGuOLXbMj — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Fanning stays on trend and keeps “early aughts low-waist culture” bimbo revisionism alive in her Simple Life tribute, and she’s the only person who channels a reality TV character. This demonstrates fashion savvy as well as out-of-the-box thinking. The stuffed chihuahua is an excellent touch.

3. Sienna Miller as Patsy Stone

“I don’t remember a world without ‘Ab Fab’ in it,” #SiennaMiller says. “If you are raised in England, Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders are complete cultural heroes.” More from the #AnatomyofaScandal star, here. https://t.co/X9PX1gVmrY pic.twitter.com/quYkjjHJr1 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Sienna Miller’s Ab Fab drag transcended.

2. Mackenzie Davis as Stath

"In what world do you film essentially a speculative science fiction piece and then have the speculation catapult into your own life?" Mackenzie Davis says of her #Station11 experience. Read the full interview, here. https://t.co/kyTyUj5ru0 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

This one picture confirms my belief in Davis’s acting abilities. Girlie transformed into Stath here. The water-bottle toss! The eyebrows! Davis is a woman of taste and has channeled television’s best leading man in a worthy homage.

1. Nicholas Braun as Tim Riggins

In college, @nicholasbraun wished he was “the Tim Riggins of my dorm. He drinks beers in high school, gets the hottest girls, like, wow—what a stud.” But really, the Emmy-nominated #Succession star says, “I was probably more of a Matt Saracen.” https://t.co/zl7lKgpGMS pic.twitter.com/LkfsiJ9jh7 — W Magazine (@wmag) August 16, 2022

Nicholas Braun in his little white football shorts, Dillon Panthers jersey, and visible extensions is butch-queen-schoolboy realness. Photographer Lea Winkler nailed the Friday Night Lights perma–golden hour. This work is a study in contrasts: Riggins is the ultimate troubled bad boy with a heart of gold, and Braun’s Cousin Greg character is the ultimate beta “nice guy” with a heart of trash. Also, he’s a football player taking a knee. Aware king.