Watch Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Cover Tears for Fears

Jimmy Fallon loves a song parody. From breaking in the cowbell sketch to his work on The Tonight Show, the constant (besides breaking) has been music. On Wednesday night’s Tonight Show, he showcased a rough draft of Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels” (a.k.a. the one from Donnie Darko). In this version, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith — played by Fallon and Kevin Bacon — took that iconic line “talk about the weather” and really ran with it. The whole damn thing is about a 4-day forecast. Other Fallon 80’s song goof-em-ups include his shot-for-shot remakes of Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record),” Go West’s “King of Wishful Thinking,” and Styx’s “Too Much Time on my Hands” with Paul Rudd. Meanwhile Kevin Bacon is about to play several dates with his family band, The Bacon Bros.