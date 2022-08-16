The Addams Family Sticks to Their Roots in Netflix’s Wednesday

Photo: YouTube

The Addams family is ready for their closeup– as long as it’s creepy and kooky. In the first-look images, executive producer (and director of four episodes) Tim Burton has set the tone for the stylish and ghoulish return of the famous family. The new series for Netflix takes influence from the original cartoon created by Charles Addams, with help from Burton’s long-time costume designer, Colleen Atwood. The show stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and finally, Jenna Ortega as the favorite day of the week and new star Wednesday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez as the Addams family in Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ pic.twitter.com/lqpCNpT0V5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 16, 2022

Created by Smallville’s Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the series follows the titular Wednesday, now a teenager, as she moves into a mysterious boarding school, Nevermore Academy, in a small town that’s been plagued with murders. If you’re looking for uncle representation (meaning you’re also wondering where Uncle Fester is), don’t torture yourself by looking for pictures. Any Uncle Fester news will be kept locked up until the show airs. “We have no comment on Uncle Fester,” Gough told Vanity Fair. “Watch the show.” In the meantime, the previously announced teaser trailer can hold you over until Wednesday gets released later this year.

