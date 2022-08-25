Behold Greta Gerwig’s Perm in the White Noise Teaser Trailer

Hair big, curls bouncy! The White Noise hairstylist has some fun with Greta Gerwig’s look for the upcoming Noah Baumbach–directed black comedy based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name. Gerwig’s voluminous curls take up nearly two-thirds of the frame in one shot in the teaser trailer that dropped on August 25, a power move that forces all of us to take the ’80s period film just as seriously as the hairstylist does. (Don Cheadle’s salt-and-pepper, side-parted mini-fro — with matching mustache and cigarrillo — is also divine.) The perm and fro aren’t the only things going on in the teaser trailer: We see a visibly stressed Adam Driver (who plays a Hitler-studies professor), his wife (Gerwig), and their children stuck in miles-long traffic in an attempt to evacuate their small college town after a toxic airborne element threatens their lives. In typical Baumbach fashion, the family is bickering about how people in adjacent vehicles are reacting (the children point out that some laugh at the calamity while others appear grim). “I wanna know how scared I should be,” one of the kids says from the back seat. White Noise will premiere at and open the Venice Film Festival on August 31, with a Netflix release expected later this year. Based on the panicked running, multiple explosions, and our two leads holding hands in adjacent twin beds, that little girl should be pretty scared.

Related