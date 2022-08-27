Wiz Khalifa Show Stopped Due to Crowd Panic, 3 Injured

Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa ended a Friday night show in Indiana early as the crowd panicked, with three people ultimately being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Per the Indianapolis Star, a disturbance caused some audience members to shout about a possible shooting and begin running out of the Ruoff Music Center, which is an outdoor venue. Police later said in a statement that no weapons were found after a search of the area. According to the statement, all exits were opened to allow guests to evacuate as security responded. “We all ran out … climbed fences, did anything to get out,” recalled Indianapolis Star writer Rory Appleton. According to his report, concert attendees — many of them young — made phone calls home and cried in the venue’s employee parking lot, while others continued running into a nearby field.

The show was part of Khalifa’s co-headlining tour with Logic, and Khalifa was the last act of the night. Rumors of gunfire started about 45 minutes into Khalifa’s set. As security responded, he and his band cut the music and left the stage. Concert promoter Live Nation, which is currently being plagued with lawsuits over the Astroworld tragedy, responded to the incident on Saturday by releasing a statement to The Hollywood Reporter thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”