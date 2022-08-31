Ben Kingsley to Return as Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man

One of Marvel’s oldest characters, Wonder Man, is getting a show of their own, but not without a special cameo from a well-loved character. According to Variety, Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor, for an unspecified amount of episodes. The series follows Simon Williams, A.K.A. Wonder Man, a son of a wealthy industrialist that competes with Stark Industries. After receiving super powers from villain Baron Zemo, he eventually has a enemies to lovers-like plotline with the Avengers and joins them. Like most Marvel projects, details for Wonder Man are limited but it is said to be a Hollywood satire (Williams was an actor and stuntman in the comics.) The series is co-created by Community’s Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, adding in another Community alum to the Marvel universe.