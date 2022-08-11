Van Lives! And Lauren Ambrose Will Play Her on Yellowjackets Season Two

Buzz! 🐝 Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Okay, look. We’re not saying we’re psychic, but we’re also not not saying that way back in January, we posited that if teen Van (Liv Hewson) survives on the Showtime breakout series Yellowjackets, her adult self should be played by Lauren Ambrose. And today, Showtime announced that Ambrose is getting her own metaphorical Yellowjackets letterman jacket as a series regular playing adult Van. Furthermore, Hewson has been upped to series regular for the second season. That’s like going from a … uh … rookie to a … um … striker? Season two will go into production later this month in Vancouver. Buzz freakin’ buzz!

Van lives.

Welcome to Team #Yellowjackets, Lauren Ambrose. pic.twitter.com/vqmQBihK3B — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) August 11, 2022