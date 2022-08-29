The Dutton Family Prepares for What’s to Come in Yellowstone Teaser

Giddy up, Yellowstone dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the Taylor Sheridan series during the 2022 MTV VMAs. Promising that “all will be revealed,” the Dutton family prepares for what’s to come (and to face the consequences of their actions.) The hit series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Being promoted to series regulars are Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone returns on November 13 at 8:00 PM on Paramount Network for a special two-hour event.

