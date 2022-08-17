Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry to Co-host The Great American Baking Show

The gang’s all here. Photo: Mark Bourdillon/Roku

The Great American Baking Show has given Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry a Hollywood handshake. The duo are set to co-host the Roku Original series in a highly anticipated U.S. adaptation of the beloved Great British Bake Off, the streamer announced August 17. The spinoff will feature six 60-minute episodes and is scheduled to drop in 2023. Although this is a Yankee-focused adaptation, production is underway in the familiar tent in the United Kingdom where all the pastry magic is made. Like its predecessor, the show brings together talented bakers from around the country in an intense competition series to name America’s Best Amateur Baker. Love Productions USA produces the series, the same company that brought the original series and other adaptations, including The Great Celebrity Bake Off, to audiences. Veteran Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and restaurateur Prue Leith return to serve as judges on The Great American Baking Show. “We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show,” Brian Tannenbaum, the head of alternative originals at Roku, says. “Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver.” A twist, you say? Hope it’s something sweet.