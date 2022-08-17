Zoe Kravitz Wanted ‘Boy Next Door’ Channing Tatum to Play a Dark Character

Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz isn’t the only one in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, exploring a new direction in their career. In conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz opened up about casting her now-boyfriend, Channing Tatum, in a type of role he’s never played before (and also gave a glimpse about their private relationship.) “I guess what I’ll say is when you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” Kravitz said on Tatum. “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.” She also shared that she chose Tatum as he had been typecasted as a “boy next door, good guy,” and she was impressed that he wasn’t “afraid of exploring [the] darkness” in a more villainous role.

Tatum, who plays Slater King, a tech mogul with ill intentions, was also excited to explore playing an evil character: “The easy answer is it’s always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for. And really even allowed you to ask yourself why and can you play someone so different than what you have.” Now that the couple has a new direction in their respective careers, the only thing left for them to brainstorm is what costume they’ll be wearing for Halloween (hey, it’s only two months away!)