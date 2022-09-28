A Figment Movie Is in the Works From Seth Rogen, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit

Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

Seth Rogen is going to fix Epcot’s shittiest ride. No, not Living With the Land; that actually rocks. It’s Journey Into Imagination With Figment. Deadline reports that Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures is working on a Figment movie by Pokémon: Detective Pikachu scribes Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Created by Disney Imagineers Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk in 1983, Figment the dragon used to be the sidekick of the Dreamfinder, a ginger-bearded Wonka-type character who invited children to unleash the powers of their imagination. In the go-go ’90s, Figment became more of a Bart Simpson–esque li’l stinker, making skunk smells and generally getting in the way of the more serious-minded Dr. Nigel Channing (Eric Idle). Figment has become an icon to certain segments of the Disney adult population, representing a kinder, quirkier, less IP-driven version of the parks. People went absolutely batshit over the Figment popcorn buckets that came out in January of this year. Of course, if Figment gets his own movie, doesn’t that makes him IP now? A real monkey’s-paw situation for people who’ve been gagging for an updated Imagination pavilion.