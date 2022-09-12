Abbott Elementary Is Back in Session on September 21

School’s out for summer for just a bit longer. Abbott Elementary is returning for season two on September 21, ABC announced on August 17. (It now airs Wednesday nights, for those of you watching the old-fashioned way, just as Mrs. Barbara Howard would.) A new trailer features all the faces we’ve missed over the past few months — and shows that no one has changed for this year. Janine (creator Quinta Brunson) thinks she’s got everything together this year, Principal Ava (Janelle James) is still hilariously incapable of dealing with kids, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is sweetly trying to be a good teacher (with some help from Mr. Johnson, played by now–series regular William Stanford Davis), Barbara — excuse us — Mrs. Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) still has no time for the bullshit, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is her lovably aggressive self, and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is his lovably annoying self. And yes, the chemistry between Janine and Gregory is definitely still there too.

The new season got a full order of 22 episodes, meaning it’ll likely stretch through the end of the school year or close to it, beginning with the season premiere, “Development Day,” and with the holiday-themed “Holiday Hookah” coming down the line. And Principal Coleman could have some more hardware to add to the school’s trophy case after the Emmys on September 12, where the show is nominated for seven awards for its debut season.