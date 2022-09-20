Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

So she wasn’t loved — just DM’d. Adam Levine is clearing up rumors of his alleged affair after an Instagram model made the claim on TikTok. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in an Instagram Story. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.” The admission came in response to Sumner Stroh, who showed Instagram direct messages from the Maroon 5 singer and former Voice coach and alleged they had an affair for a year, saying she felt “exploited” by it. What’s more, Levine’s wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, is pregnant with their third child, and Stroh claimed Levine messaged her to ask if he could name the child Sumner. (Of course, Levine has a history of saying stupid things — remember when he claimed “there aren’t any bands anymore”?) Levine didn’t respond to the baby-naming allegation, but he did add that he has “taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.” Now what’s the opposite of a beautiful mistake?