Adam Levine to Come Back From This With a Maroon 5 Vegas Residency

To the ones who defended Songs About Jane while Adam Levine was going through all that — you’re in luck. Maroon 5 announced a Las Vegas residency, set for next year at Park MGM. That move makes them just the latest millennial-era act to take it to Vegas, after Usher and Miranda Lambert earlier this year. The shows begin March 24 and run through August 12, promising “an intimate concert experience” from the band. (Yes, band!) And speaking of intimate experiences, the news comes just days after singer Adam Levine found himself in hot water for allegedly flirting with women over DM while being married and expecting a third child with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo. Those cringey messages may be public now, but hey, at least what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.