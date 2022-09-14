Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Could Be Vacated After New Evidence Emerges

Adnan Syed Photo: Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The case of Adnan Syed, the subject of the first season of the hit podcast Serial and an HBO documentary, could be headed back to trial. Syed was previously convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999 and has been serving a life sentence since his conviction in 2000. In a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Baltimore’s state’s attorney filed a motion on Wednesday that said a nearly yearlong investigation, conducted with the defense, found new evidence that points to the possible involvement of two additional suspects. Though prosecutors have not asserted Syed’s innocence, they are requesting a new trial given the findings of the recent investigation that call into question key pieces of evidence from his original trial. “However, for all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction,” wrote the office of Baltimore’s state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, who recommended Syed’s release pending the continuing investigation.

Prosecutors said in the court filing that the two suspects might have been involved in the murder, and their identities are being withheld because the reinvestigation is ongoing. The suspects might have been involved either together or separately and were known to law enforcement during the first investigation but not ruled out. Prosecutors also found new information in the state’s trial file of one person’s statement, which said one of the suspects had a motive to kill Lee, though that information was never given to the defense. Other revelations include the fact that Lee’s car was found behind a house that belonged to one of the suspects’ relatives and two incidents of violence against women, with one suspect later convicted of rape and sexual assault. In addition, prosecutors said the reinvestigation calls into question cell-phone records and key testimony that were used during the first trial. Syed, who was 17 at the time of the crime, maintains that he is innocent.

“This information was not available to the Defendant in his trial in 2000, and the State believes it would have provided persuasive support substantiating the defense that another person was responsible for the victim’s death,” prosecutors said in the filing. “There is an abundance of issues that gives the State overwhelming cause for concern.”