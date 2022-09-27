Aftersun Trailer: Paul Mescal Is a Girl Dad(dy)

I have emotional motion sickness from the Aftersun trailer — somebody roll the windows down! The tender, melancholic trailer for the upcoming A24 film is a violent gut punch of father-daughter bonding told through impressionistic home videos and shots of cerulean waters. Paul Mescal plays a Scottish father who accompanies his 11-year-old daughter, Sophie (Frankie Corio), on a memorable vacation to Turkey in the late 1990s. While Sophie rolls her eyes at her dad’s embarrassing antics (ninja poses and dance moves), she can’t help but feel connected to his feelings of displacement even as he tries to paint a picture of an optimistic future. “Don’t you ever feel tired and down and feel like your bones don’t work?” she asks. “Like you’re sinking?” “You can live wherever you want to live, be whoever you want to be,” he retorts. And that’s why Charlotte Wells’s debut coming-of-age film made producer Barry Jenkins cry six times at this year’s Telluride Film Festival (“I’m a fucking wreck,” he said at the time). Phoebe Bridgers’s boyfriend just might break your heart in theaters October 21.

Related