Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari Are Leaving SNL

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Photo: NBC

Following the lead of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, current Saturday Night Live cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari are breaking up with SNL. These three join already departing cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney as well as Davidson. With seven cast members leaving, this leaves the previously record-breaking cast of 21 with just 14 players ahead of season 48.

Moffat started at the show as a featured player in 2016 and became a main cast member in 2018. He was known for expertly crafting annoying white men like Guy Who Just Bought a Boat and Eric Trump, and for impersonating President Joe Biden. Outside of those signatures, check out Terry Fink, his LSD-laden film critic, to see Moffat’s range.

Villaseñor is an impressionist known for her wide-ranging mimicry, singing ability, and “White Male Rage.” When she joined the show in 2016, she was the first Latina comic to be cast on Saturday Night Live. That influenced moments like her 2021 Weekend Update segment in which she was brought on to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month but instead complained about her dating life through a song about how she needs a man who can “break me in half.” Fair!

Athari began last year in 2021, and though he appeared for only one season, he made his mark as the Stand-up Robot Laughingtosh 3000. He also played Angelo in “Angelo,” one of the oddest sketches of the season, and for that, he will always be remembered.