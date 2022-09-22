Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

The long-gestating TV version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith has added some new famous names to its roster, to prove once and for all that this show is really happening. The project, a TV adaptation of the film that gave us Brangelina, was announced in February 2021, with a silhouette-challenge TikTok (to give a sense of how much has happened since). Originally starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover, the show was also supposed to be co-created by the two. But then Waller-Bridge nope’d out, allegedly due to creative differences. Atlanta producer Francesca Sloane signed on as co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series, and Maya Erskine took over the co-starring role. Also in the cast are Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Paul Dano (The Batman), and John Turturro (getting pissed on by a Transformer, also Barton Fink). Now, the show has managed to up the “delightful and often intentionally off-putting” star quota even more by adding the indelible Parker Posey to the project in a recurring role, according to Variety. Also in the cast list is Wagner Moura of Narcos fame, and we know he looks good carrying a gun.

We have yet to learn any deets about whom anyone beyond Glover and Erskine are playing. In the film version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, supporting roles existed for BFFs for each side of the couple, as well as a fun li’l comedy-relief part for Adam Brody. Variety reports that Coel, Dano, and Turturro are in guest-starring roles, which indicates they could be targets in the Smith family’s very literal battle of the sexes. Posey and Moura, on the other hand, are recurring, which means we will hopefully have as many chances as possible to see Posey’s weird and delightful energy.