Amazon Prime Video Is Apparently Reviewing Its Reviews Now

Amazon Prime Video has played the Uno reverse card and started reviewing its reviews. According to Variety, the platform now puts a 72-hour delay on all user reviews. After the hot takes cool off for three days, each review is then evaluated to see if it’s genuine or coming from a bot, troll, Orc, etc. A Prime Video representative confirmed that this system has been in place since around the time that A League of Their Own stepped up to bat on August 12. More people have reportedly taken notice after the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped. The series seems poised for a review bombing, given the vocal viewers on social media who are upset about the increased diversity in this take on Tolkien’s fantasy world and feel that the actors of color warrant a negative review by principle. According to Variety, this review system is intended to keep “bad faith” posters from dragging down a show’s rating; A League of Their Own has 4.3 out of 5 stars. We can only imagine that it will be a costly task to assess all the Rings of Power critiques. But hey, when it comes to this $715 million dollar trip to Middle Earth, we already know that Prime Video is sparing no cost.