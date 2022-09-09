Ana De Armas Updates Met Ana de Armas

Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

It finally happened. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. From documenting her daily walks with her ex to making a cameo on a Netflix billboard, all of @ArmasUpdates’s hard work has led up to this moment. The 2022 Venice International Film Festival is making its mark in herstory as they has helped unite a stan to their idol. The stan account, Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates), has met their Marilyn Monroe, Blonde actress Ana de Armas at the Blonde film premiere. “BREAKING: I MET ANA DE ARMAS. SHE KNOWS ARMASUPDATES,” the account happily tweeted during the film’s premiere, with a photo of Armas surprised to see them. “THIS IS HER LOOKING AT ME.” @ArmasUpdates was even able to watch the film at the premiere, witnessing the 14 minute standing ovation for Blonde. Armas blocked the stan account back in April 2020 when they criticized her for leaving the house during the pandemic lockdown. Does this leave room for a potential friendship between the two? Will Armas at least unblock her now? Whatever the result may be, at least we know there will be an update.

BREAKING: I MET ANA DE ARMAS. SHE KNOWS ARMASUPDATES. pic.twitter.com/VR9ICqoiKW — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) September 8, 2022