Ana Fabrega Gets Some Feedback on her 2015 Tonight Show Packet

It’s not every day that you get to have a follow-up chat with the person who didn’t give you a job. But Ana Fabrega did just that. She used her time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss exactly why she was never hired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fabrega read off her pitches for “desk bits” (duplicatable sketches like “Thank You Notes” or “Go On, Git” that can be done from Jimmy’s desk) and got feedback on how they could have been a better fit for Fallon’s voice. “Non-Slip,” in which audience members try not to fall doing a greased-up obstacle course in non-slip shoes sounds like a real liability issue. But otherwise, these were gold. At least Fabrega did wind up staffed on The Chris Gethard Show eventually.

