The Favourite Duo Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Reuniting for And

Our favorites. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone? More like Yorgos Lanthimos’s And, starring Emma Stone. The absurdist director is working on a third feature with Stone, Deadline reports, after she starred as Abigail in The Favourite (earning an Oscar nod in the process) and as Belle Baxter in Lanthimos’s upcoming Poor Things. Plot details are under wraps — how could we parse a new Lanthimos without seeing it in all its weirdness — but Deadline reports that Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley will be joining the film too, which starts shooting in New Orleans next month. Dafoe and Qualley also star in Poor Things, based on Alasdair Gray’s Frankenstein-inspired 1992 book about a doctor who replaces a drowned woman’s brain with her unborn daughter’s (with a script from The Favourite’s Tony McNamara). We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see if And gets odder than that — and praying for the marketing team on the uphill SEO battle it’s in for.