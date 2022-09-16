Posthumous Anne Heche Memoir, Call Me Anne, Set for January 2023

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There’s still more to hear from Anne Heche. A second memoir by the late actor, Call Me Anne, will be published in January 2023. Publishers Weekly reported that Viva Editions, an imprint of Start Publishing, will release the book. Among other subjects, the memoir focuses on Heche’s relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, her abusive childhood, and her faith, along with stories about Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ivan Reitman, and Oliver Stone. A press release described Call Me Anne as “part memoir and part self-acceptance workbook,” per Deadline; the book also includes poems and exercises. Start’s president, Jarred Weisfeld, told the Associated Press that Heche signed a deal for the book in May and turned in a manuscript shortly before her August death.

Call Me Anne follows Heche’s first memoir, Call Me Crazy, which she published in 2001. That book was notable on its release for Heche’s candidness about her childhood trauma and mental health. After being out of print for years, that book experienced a spike in popularity after her death, with copies selling for hundreds of dollars.