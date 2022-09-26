A$AP Rocky Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Short Rolling Loud Set

A$AP Rocky Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is sorry he rolled up to Rolling Loud a little late. The rapper apologized for his September 24 headlining set, which was cut short after he took the stage late. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to the new!” Rocky wrote in a note on Twitter. The rapper performed just nine songs in 30 minutes, according to XXL, which reported that he “looked very disappointed” when the New York festival cut off his set. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t,” he continued on Twitter. Rocky did have time to bring out GloRilla for a high-energy performance of her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” He also debuted a new drill-influenced song, “Sights,” dedicated to “all the drill motherfuckers who couldn’t come here tonight,” after New York police reportedly pushed the festival to cut three drill rappers.

ASAP Rocky defends Bronx drill artists and leaks unreleased drill song‼️💫 pic.twitter.com/x0D4N8eNP2 — AMACK (@1_amack) September 25, 2022

Rocky wasn’t the only performer who wasn’t pleased with Rolling Loud New York. “Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again,” 21 Savage tweeted on September 25. Per XXL, the rapper did not take the stage; it’s unclear why, though some claimed he arrived late. Big Sean and Ski Mask the Slump God also reportedly did not appear despite being on the lineup. Meanwhile, here’s hoping Rocky fixes his timing problems before his inevitable guest slot at his girlfriend Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.