Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Celebrity-Bends New Cast Members

George Takei and Amber Midthunder. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images and Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has some reasonable trepidation around it. For one, the last time someone tried to do this, it ended with a Wikipedia page that hyperlinks to a page titled “List of films considered the worst.” Also, there’s the fact that the original creators left the project and said, “Whatever version ends up onscreen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.” So, like, that part isn’t hugely promising. But the casting sounds great! Netflix already reported that Daniel Dae Kim would be burning hot in terms of both sex appeal and literal fire as Fire Lord Ozai and that Ken Leung would be one angry MFer as General Zhao, and the cast would also include Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), Maria Zhang (Suki), Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi) and Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran). The new casting most notably includes George Takei as the voice of the spirit Koh, Prey star Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, Community’s Danny Pudi as the Mechanist, Arden Cho as June, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, and more, according to Tudum. Look, there may be some worries, but if anyone thinks we’re skipping George Takei as the scary Face-Stealer, they are sorely mistaken.