7 Essential Marilyn Monroe Books to Read After Watching Blonde

Believe it or not, Monroe actually authored parts of her own autobiography while still alive. My Story (first published in 1974) is an anomaly, however, as it was largely forgotten about and only published in response to the renewed interest in her in the mid-1970s (thanks again, Mailer). The book pieces together several interviews done with screenwriter Ben Hecht, chronicling her life up until 1954. Some startling insights are shared here, including that Monroe was sexually abused at 8 years old by a man who boarded with her foster parents. (There’s also a wild story of being scolded by Joan Crawford for her outfits.) Monroe presciently says in My Story, “Yes, there was something special about me … I was the kind of girl they found dead in a hall bedroom with an empty bottle of sleeping pills in her hand.” Know that this isn’t a full picture — more like a small window into Monroe’s mind. Piecing together personal thoughts, anecdotes, and memories, the book asks fans to fill in the blanks on Monroe’s brief life by listening to her own voice and reflections rather than subscribing to the outrageous myths projected onto her.