The Black Adam Trailer Gives Villains Representation

In a world filled with superheroes in theaters, on streaming, or condemned to the ether despite having Michael Keaton, it’s easy to forget who the true stars of the story are: the villains. While villains such as Killmonger, the Enchantress, and Thanos have captivated screens, when movies purportedly about villains come out, they have to be villains as heroes. Boo! Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s new movie, Black Adam, is ready to change that. It is set in the same universe as the Suicide Squad films (which means more Viola Davis, always a good thing), and the main focus is on the Rock’s character, Black Adam, a supervillain whom the good guys (boring!) want to stop. “In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam,” says Warner Bros. lore of the character. “Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone.” The film’s cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The movie comes out in theaters October 20, but if you want a sneak peak at the character, the Rock has already played Black Adam this year … in DC League of Super-Pets.