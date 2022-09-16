Blackpink Is Reborn With Born Pink

Photo: Dimitrios Kambourislobal/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

After breaking the internet this morning by selling out stadiums for their world tour, Blackpink continues to break Spotify, Apple Music, and probably Twitter as fans celebrate their latest release, Born Pink. Their second studio album has already sold over 2 million records in the first week of pre-orders. Featuring eight tracks total, the sophomore album from the record-breaking girl group also comes with a music video for their next single, “Shut Down.” The hip-hop-inspired track features lyrics like, “You don’t wanna be on my bad side, that’s right, I’m slidin’ through, Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you.” The video is well on its way as its already gotten 4 million views, following the footsteps of the 300 million views of “Pink Venom.” How many records have they broken with this album? Might as well start keeping a “Tally” of it.