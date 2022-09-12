If You See Brie Larson, Tell Her She’s a Good Captain Marvel

Are sexist superhero fans not tired? Photo: Marvel Pictures

Lifestyle YouTuber Brie Larson is unsure about how things are going in her side hustle of being an A-list superhero movie star. At Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, September 10, Variety asked Larson about how long she plans to play Captain Marvel, the character she has played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019. In a bit of candor that feels all too real for a Disney media event, Larson shrugged. “I don’t know,” she said, appearing sincere. “Does anyone want me to do it again?” She seemed a little upset, like someone who has had to face years of harassment from a subset of nasty Marvel fans. In 2019, after her debut as Carol Danvers, Larson said she wanted Marvel to “move faster” in regard to diverse stories, roles, and opportunities for people of underrepresented backgrounds. What do you know — she’s faced virulent, sexist backlash and trolling ever since.

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel?



"I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?" https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

But Larson is still rising above it. The following day, she posted photos of herself with her fellow Marvels castmates Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris and director Nia DaCosta with the caption “*trolls combust*.” Now upload the story time about this D23 moment, girlie!