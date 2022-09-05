Britney Spears Calls Her Son Jayden Out in 3-Minute Voice Memo

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears is continuing to speak her mind via voice memos. Just a week after releasing (and privating) a 20-minute audio message about her conservatorship, she’s back with another recording. This time, Spears has a message for her 15-year old son, Jayden Federline. “You were just like my other family,” she said in a 3-minute audio posted to Instagram on Monday. “You secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me. I didn’t need a family hiding shit in houses and whispering shit behind my back feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every fucking thing in both homes — I needed unconditional love and support.”

The callout comes after Federline reportedly said in an interview for an upcoming documentary that he wanted his mother to “get better mentally” so he could see her again, adding that he and his brother Sean Preston experienced “emotional trauma” because of her. The teenager also defended his grandparents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, who have come under fire for their alleged roles in keeping Spears in her conservatorship. Spears responded by writing an Instagram post in which she said that her love for her children has “no boundaries,” but expressed displeasure with some of her youngest son’s comments.

Spears’ latest audio message expands on her reaction to the interview. In it, she suggested that her children are “deciding to be hateful” because they did not value her as a person and instead valued her money. “‘I will pray for her.’ Pray for what?” Spears asked. “I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month [in child support]? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years, and you don’t get anything?” (The children will turn 16 and 17 this month, respectively, with payments likely ending after their 18th birthdays.)

Spears claimed that her kids would leave visits with her two hours early and didn’t pay her much attention unless she “played a motherfucking saint” and showered them with gifts and “amazing food.” She ended the voice memo by declaring that her dad should be in jail and that no God would allow what he did to happen. “I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me,” Spears concluded. “There is nothing to believe anymore. I’m an atheist.”