Britney Spears Says She ‘Probably Won’t Perform Again’

Photo: YouTube

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears has said she thinks she “probably won’t perform again” because the time during which she was forced to work under the conservatorship was so “traumatizing.” Spears started the post critiquing the looks and vibes of the music videos and photo shoots she did during the past 13 years. “I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one - Work Bitch,” she wrote. Spears called out her father, Jamie Spears, for controlling her image and not allowing her to choose who she worked with on shoots. “the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying,” she wrote. “I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.” Spears also said that she was uncomfortable with how many dancers her dad’s team hired, and how petite they were.

All the years working without control over her image left Spears traumatized, in her words. “I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote. Her latest collaborator, Sir Elton John, is currently on his farewell tour. So performing their new single together is most likely not in the cards.