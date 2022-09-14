Brittany Snow Watched Selling the OC

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic and Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

This time, nodes were not involved. Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow announced Wednesday, September 14, on Instagram that she and her husband, Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, are splitting up. The emotional post is accompanied with a black-and-white subway-train photo. “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” reads the joint statement. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

The news comes only 21 days after Netflix’s Selling Sunset spinoff premiered. Stanaland was at the center of drama involving one of his co-stars, Kayla Cardona, who apparently attempted to “kiss” him more than once. The incidents caused multiple castmates, including Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, and both Alexandras (Jarvis and Rose) to get involved in some form. Per TMZ sources, the split “mostly has to do with distance,” since Los Angeles and Orange County are “a bit too far.” Sure, Jan! With this latest news, we can also only assume Snow finally found out — like all of us — what a “nosey” is.