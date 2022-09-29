Bruce Springsteen’s New Era Is All About Soul, Man

What a nice, cost-free treat for the fans. After the news inadvertently slipped a few weeks ago thanks to a certain ex-Rolling Stone editor with nothing to lose, Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album, his 21st, called Only the Strong Survive. This doesn’t contain any original or new material; BFF Barack Obama also doesn’t make a cameo. Instead, it’s a love letter to the Great American Songbook and Motown catalogues from the ’60s and ’70s, an era that Springsteen hopes will bring “beauty and joy” to listeners, “just as I have since I first heard it.” Leading track “Do I Love You” already has a music video of Springsteen in preacher mode gyrating around a stage, and the 15-track album will be released on November 11. Oh, sweet darling!