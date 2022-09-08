BTS Celebrates Disney+ Day With New Concert Film

Photo: Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

Ah, Disney+ Day — the very real and normal corporate holiday that has joined Christmas and Toyotathon in the pantheon of consumer-spending-forward occasions. BTS is ringing in the second ever Disney+ Day with a new concert film, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, which documents the band’s shows at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium. It serves as something of a seven-way swan song, since the boys have gone on hiatus since filming. But more BTS-affiliated content is set to appear on Disney+, as the band’s label Hybe made a deal with the Mouse back in July. Meanwhile, the BTS solo-project machine chugs along with recent releases from J-Hope and Jungkook.

Other Disney+ Day offerings include the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder and a new Simpsons short, in which Lisa becomes a Disney villain after finding Disney Princessdom a drag. Don’t be surprised if one of the future Hybe x Disney collabs is a Simpsons short — The Simpsons tends to get its yellow mitts on everything: Loki, Billie Eilish, even Grogu.