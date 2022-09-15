Giddy Up, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell Are Gonna Be Cowboys

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell are trading in their coats and planes for cowboy hats and horses. They will reportedly be starring in the upcoming untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance series on Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Written by The Eternals’ Kaz and Ryan Firpo, it will be a drama series set in an alternate America with Page as Butch Cassidy and Powell as Sundance Kid. The project is currently in its early stages, so no director is attached, nor an episode count has been confirmed. But, if you itching to find out what the vibe will be like, Joe and Anthony Russo of Marvel fame are executive producing the project (they also worked on comedies like Arrested Development and Community.) While the project is allegedly still working on the details, the brothers have seemingly confirmed that the project will pull through. They tweeted, “It’s just the beginning…”, or if you need it translated to cowboy slang, “You don’t need to hold your horses.”

