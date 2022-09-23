GloRilla’s Team-Up With Cardi B Will Be Stuck in Your Head Tomorrow, Too

Tomorrow is now here, and so is GloRilla’s new team-up with Cardi B. That’d be “Tomorrow 2,” a remix to Glo’s July track that the pair announced just days prior. The boisterous song is full of breathless bars from the two rappers, bragging about how much better they are than the rest of these guys and girls. But the real joy is the music video, where Cardi takes the Memphis rapper and her crew up to the Bronx to dance and twerk on the metro, on stoops, and even in a bodega (between bites of Takis). The linkup comes after GloRilla tapped JT of City Girls and Latto for a remix of her hit “F.N.F.” and Cardi’s Ye and Lil Durk collab “Hot Shit.” As for what’s next? GloRilla is readying her debut album — and this song’ll still be stuck in your head tomorrow.

