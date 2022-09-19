Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Chris Redd is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons on the show. “Being part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a press release confirming his exit. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Redd joined SNL in 2017 as a featured player. The following year, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics as the co-writer of the sketch song “Come Back, Barack.” He was promoted to repertory player in 2019, and has done impressions of a variety of public figures, from Eric Adams to Kanye West.

Redd, whose hour-long HBO Max comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? is set to premiere later this year, is the latest of several cast members to leave SNL. Other departures include Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. It might seem like the SNL cast is dwindling, but do remember that four new cast members have been added for season 48. You can thank Father Lorne Michaels for keeping his promise on that.