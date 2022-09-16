Common to Make His Broadway Dreams Come True in Between Riverside and Crazy

Photo: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What’s the T? Common would like to know, given that T is the only letter missing the in the rapper’s potential EGOT, and nobody wants to be just EGO. Common will make his Broadway debut this season in the Broadway transfer of Between Riverside and Crazy in the role of Junior. The Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis follows Walter “Pops” Washington and his son Junior as Pops attempts to hold onto one of the last rent-controlled apartments on Riverside Drive. The play debuted Off Broadway in 2015 and went on to win a Pulitzer but has not made its way to Broadway yet. This production will star much of the original cast — including Stephen McKinley Henderson as Pops — and have Common take over the role originally played by Ron Cephas Jones. The show will begin previews November 30 and officially open December 19.

This is not Common’s first brush with casting on the Great White Way. In 2014, he was reported to be floating around the idea of starring in Harold Sackler’s The Great White Hope, although that didn’t pan out. In 2021, he told People, “God willing, in due time, I’ll be doing some theater on Broadway or maybe creating my own piece of theater at some time.” Well, it turns out God was willing.