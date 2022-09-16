Keanu Reeves Will Be Your Angel or Devil in Constantine Sequel

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After doing Bill and Ted, The Matrix, and John Wick revivals, Keanu Reeves has signed up to do another reboot. Well, technically, it’s a sequel, but it’s been almost 20 years since the first film. Either way, there is excitement to be had as Reeves is reprising his role as another John for Constantine 2, reports Deadline. Joining him is the first film’s director Francis Lawrence, and it will be written by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Batman Forever). The first film follows the titular character Constantine, an exorcist based on DC universe’s Hellblazer, as he communicates with half-angels and half-demons.

Constantine has been adapted several times since the film’s debut in 2005. There was a live-action series for NBC that was a part of the Arrowverse. The series only lasted one season; however, Matt Ryan reprised his role as Constantine for Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. There’s no word yet on how Reeves’ portrayal will fit into the DC universe or if other stars are set to return (we’re looking at you, Tilda Swinton.) Either way, the devil is back, baby!