Coolio Recorded a Kwanzaabot Cameo for the Upcoming Futurama Revival

Well, it turns out that “Jurassic Bark” of Futurama will no longer be the saddest episode. Hulu’s upcoming revival will feature “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died on September 28, in his last appearance as Kwanzaabot. “Coolio was one of my favorite guests,” David X. Cohen told TMZ. “He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character, Kwanzaabot.” Coolio originated the holiday android in two previous episodes of the series, beginning in 2001. Kwanzaabot is part of a trio of holiday-themed characters on the show along with Santa Claus Robot and Chanukah Zombie. Coolio recorded the cameo weeks before his death, the cause of which has yet to be determined. The episode will also be dedicated to the late musician and feature him rapping over the credits. One last chance to celebrate Kwanzaa with the bot himself.