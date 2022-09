All the Winners of the Creative Arts Emmys

We’re all just trying to figure out who will win this! Photo: Netflix

The Creative Arts Emmys are like appetizers to the big meal of the upcoming Primetime Emmys next week, hosted by Kenan Thompson. While you’re filling up on bread and butter (and possibly sloppy steaks), some standout nominees include Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Outstanding Television Movie nominee, and Below Deck Mediterranean, an Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominee. However, one nominee comedy fans might hope won’t coffin flop is Tim Robinson’s nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy Series for I Think You Should Leave. Only time will tell if he’ll be sporting a Dan Flashes or a TC Tugger shirt as he accepts his speech.

While the show won’t be televised in its entirety, there will be a highlights program next Saturday, just two days before the big event Monday, September 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two nights; the first batch of prizes will be given tonight at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

Below are the categories to be awarded during the first day of the Creative Arts Emmys. It will be updated throughout.

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series