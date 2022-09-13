All the 2022 D23 Announcements, for Your Pleasure

Like an emperor displaying his conquered riches to the world, Disney recently held its biennial D23 convention, where it teased projects from Disney+, Disney Channel, Pixar, Walt Disney Studios, LucasFilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios, all under the umbrella of the Big D. There’s almost certainly something for everybody, and it’s not just because they have … so much. To that end, we’ve collected all the news from D23 2022, including the first-ever Pixar series Win or Lose, the live-action Little Mermaid movie, and Disenchanted. Below, all the Disney shows and movies you’ll be watching one to two years from now.

Walt Disney Studios

Hocus Pocus 2

Although we already had a nice enough teaser trailer, D23 gave us our first real look at the meat of Hocus Pocus 2. This trailer has everything: the Sanderson sisters threatening to steal Whitney Peak’s soul, a flashback to ye olde Salem that includes Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson owning a magic shop, and, most important, Kathy Najimy flying not a broomstick but what appears to be two Roombas. Cue it up just in time for Halloween later this month on Disney+ — it premieres September 30.

Disenchanted

Also in the “magical sequel” category is the new trailer for Disenchanted, the follow-up to 2007’s Enchanted. The upcoming film takes the unexpected route of making Amy Adam’s Giselle an … antihero? It’s true! Plus? Maya Rudolph! Disenchanted comes to Disney+ on November 24.

Peter Pan & Wendy

No trailer or official release date over here, but the studio did announce some more info about the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy film, another live-action adaptation of a Disney classic. We already knew some casting, notably Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook, but this panel did give some good info about the upcoming 2023 release. “We worked really hard on the hook, there were many different versions of the hook, until the ironmonger got it just right,” said Law, according to Variety. Shout-out to ironmongers everywhere!

Haunted Mansion

Wait for it…



A new Haunted Mansion film inspired by the iconic Disney ride will be coming next year, directed by Dear White People’s Justin Simien. The best part of the panel seemed to be Jamie Lee Curtis (who will play Madame Leota) arriving in her own Doom Buggy.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Get ready to head back to Pride Rock. Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins is directing a Lion King prequel that won’t come out until 2024. We don’t know much, but we do know it will tell the story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, with Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner returning as Pumbaa and Timon.

Snow White

Another tease for a movie that won’t be released until 2024, D23 apparently showed an exclusive preview of the film to attendees, which is not online in any legal capacity. While some “fans” got angry that Snow White, played by West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, is Latina, that appears to be by design. “There’s such an emphasis on what it meant to be the fairest of them all,” Zegler noted at the panel, per Variety.

The Little Mermaid

Closer in the live-action Disney princess pipeline is the trailer for The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as the titular Ariel. The trailer features just a sample of Bailey’s singing, so enough to make us want a lot more before it swims to theaters May 26.

Pixar

Elemental

Pixar may not have released any trailers at this year’s D23, but that doesn’t mean the studio was slacking. First up is Elemental, a film about residents of different elements who come together, which premiere in theaters June 16.

Win or Lose

Up to bat at #D23Expo: a FIRST LOOK at Pixar’s all-new Original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan.

In the series category is Pixar’s Win or Lose, which stars Will Forte as a coach. This will be Pixar’s first TV series and will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Elio

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure... ELIO.

Looks like Pixar will never beat the Call Me by Your Name allegations. Following its gay Italian film Luca is the upcoming space-adventure flick Elio, which will premiere in spring 2024.

Inside Out 2

And in big news for those of us with big feelings, Pixar announced it’s making a sequel to the much-lauded Inside Out. However, while Amy Poehler will be returning as Joy, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader will reportedly not be returning to their roles as Disgust and Fear, respectively. The upcoming film will come out in summer 2024.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia+

Zootopia+ Details Unveiled at D23 Expo- Disney Bundle Panel.



In other animated news, a new series set in the Zootopia universe called Zootopia+ will be premiering on Disney+ on November 9. The series will be made up of six episodes with six independent stories, including one titled “The Real Rodents of Rodentia,” according to Collider.

Iwájú

Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali's Iwájú!



Another series soon to come to your Disney+ account is Iwájú, an Afro-futurist-inspired animated series set in Lagos, Nigeria. Iwájú will be made in collaboration with the African entertainment company Kugali, marking it as Disney’s first collaboration with an independent studio in 100 years, per IGN.

Strange World

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Strange World, the upcoming Pixar film coming to theaters close to Thanksgiving on November 23. Although we don’t have any new trailer open to the public, a teaser trailer was released earlier this year, if you can’t wait to take a look.

Wish

And last from Disney Animation is its upcoming film Wish, which stars Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and tells the story of the star from the Disney logo. It will feature songs written by Julia Michaels, who has written for artists such as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Wish will premiere in November 2023.

Lucasfilm

Andor

Over in the Star Wars area of the convention, Andor released its final trailer, starring Diego Luna. A prequel to Rogue One, the series will have a three-episode series premiere September 21.

Willow

Because no good IP goes unrevived in the world of Disney, Lucasfilm is making a sequel series to the George Lucas–produced 1988 high-fantasy film Willow. The series will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 30.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

It’s been a while since Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered, but its D23 presentation revealed the series will be returning with a 16-episode season January 4.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will include six stand-alone parable episodes, following Ahsoka and Count Dooku in equal measure, and will debut on October 26.

Ahsoka

Independently from Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka will be receiving her own stand-alone live-action series starring Rosario Dawson, fittingly titled Ahsoka. The series has no official release date but will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew

There’s not much info out about when we’re going to get to see the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew, but we do know Jude Law will be giving off big dad energy based on this new pic.

The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian will return to our screens in 2023, and we’ve got the trailer to prove it.

Indiana Jones 5

There’s no telling who looked happier, me watching Indiana Jones 5 co-stars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge together onstage or past Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan smiling wide while reuniting after 38 years. Indiana Jones 5 will open in theaters June 30.

Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The upcoming Black Panther sequel’s production has not been without its trials and tribulations, but the Ryan Coogler–directed film is finally coming to screens November 11. One thing that wasn’t revealed at this panel: Who’s in the suit?

Ironheart

In other Coogler news, there was a bit of promo about the upcoming series he’s producing for Disney+, Ironheart. Riri Williams, the star of the series, will be introduced in Wakanda Forever, and Anthony Ramos will play the Hood alongside Drag Race’s Shea Couleé in an unspecified role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Although it hasn’t been made public yet, attendees got a chance to see an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Quantumania will notably introduce Jonathan Majors as the villain Kang, who will feature prominently in the next stage of the MCU, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Quantumania will premiere in theaters February 17.

Werewolf by Night

One trailer that has been made public is the trailer for Werewolf by Night, one of the more unique items on this list. A hyperstylized Halloween special starring Gael García Bernal, the special will debut on Disney+ on October 7.

Secret Invasion

With what may be the highest-prestige cast ever for an MCU product, Secret Invasion dropped a trailer as part of D23. Starring Samuel L. Jackson — who is back as Nick Fury for the first time since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home — Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders, the series will premiere in early 2023.

Armor Wars

If Secret Invasion doesn’t have enough Don Cheadle as James Rhodes for your nerves, maybe turn to Armor Wars. It has not begun filming yet but is expected to begin in 2023.

Loki season two

Over in maybe-incest town, Loki is looking forward to a season two and will feature a new cast member in Ke Huy Quan, fresh off that glorious Harrison Ford pic.

Fantastic Four

A new Fantastic Four flick was announced, and it will be directed by Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame. It will be in theaters November 8, 2024.

Echo

One Disney+ series that has people excited is the upcoming Echo, which will follow Maya Lopez, returning as Echo after Hawkeye. The series does not have a premiere date yet but will likely appear mid-2023, according to Variety.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil is coming back, too, in Daredevil: Born Again. Not much to report here as the series has not yet begun filming, but we do know the character will be featured in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk.

Captain America: New World Order

The premiere of Captain America: New World Order will come in 2024 and will be the first Captain America film with Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

Thunderbolts

Bringing sitcom acting to the MCU will be Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is playing Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the upcoming film Thunderbolts. The film will premiere in theaters July 26, 2024.

The Marvels

Rounding out the Marvel presentation is The Marvels, an upcoming film directed by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta and featuring Ms. Marvel herself. The film will premiere July 28.

20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water

#AvatarTheWayOfWater made waves today at #D23Expo 🌊



20th Century Studios discussed only one film at D23, but it was the only one it needed to. Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere December 16 and is already guaranteed to be one of the most discussed movies of the year.

Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem

In the Disney+ arena, The Muppets Mayhem will follow the Electric Mayhem Band as they record their first album.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series teased the plot of season four, which will follow the students as they have an opportunity to be extras in High School Musical: The Reunion. Meta!

American Born Chinese

If you’ve been missing the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, then the upcoming American Born Chinese series is for you. It will feature EEAAO cast members Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan and will debut on the streaming service in 2023.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Calling all Greek mythology nerds! The upcoming TV series Percy Jackson and the Olympians released a teaser featuring a much younger cast than the original film adaptation. It won’t premiere until 2024, but use this to satiate you.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The reboot of The Proud Family is coming to your screens this February.

Growing Up

This Brie Larson–produced docuseries will chronicle the coming-of-age stories of a group of 18- to 22-year-olds and is currently available to stream.

Assorted Christmas Specials

Disney+ also has your Christmas needs covered with three upcoming Christmas specials debuting this holiday season: Best in Snow, a snow-sculpting special hosted by Tituss Burgess; Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, a narrative Christmas special following the a cappella group, and The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a hip-hop version of the ballet.

The Santa Clauses

If those aren’t enough, there’s also a new TV series called The Santa Clauses, which is a new installment in the Christmas-film series begun by The Santa Clause and will premiere its first two episodes November 16.

National Treasure: Edge of History

There’s also a new National Treasure series with Catherine Zeta-Jones (but unfortunately lacking Nicolas Cage) debuting on December 14.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

If you love superheroes but can’t keep up with the MCU, you might want to try on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which released a new trailer and will debut February 10.

Choir

A new documentary series about the Detroit Youth Choir who competed on ﻿America’s Got Talent is coming to Disney+, though a release date is not yet announced.

Madu

Also in the documentary category is Madu, an upcoming series that focuses on Anthony Madu, who grew up on Lagos and was awarded a scholarship to the Elmhurst Ballet School.

Big Shot

Season two of Big Shot, a series starring John Stamos, got a trailer ahead of its premiere on October 12.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will also get a second season, though the premiere date has not yet been released.

Prom Pact

Prom Pact is an upcoming D+COM about a girl obsessed with going to Harvard who instead learns to love.

Disney Junior

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

For anybody raising a Star Wars fan to be, Disney Junior will soon have Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures for the soon-to-be Leias and Lukes in your life, premiering in 2023.

Disney Channel

Under Wraps 2

And in actual DCOM land, Under Wraps 2 will premiere on the Disney Channel on September 25 before coming to Disney+ on September 30.

Descendants 4

There’s going to be a fourth Descendants movie, and China Anne McClain will star.

Raven’s Home

Lastly, Raven’s Home, the spinoff of That’s So Raven, has been renewed for a sixth season. Wish we could gaze into the future now.