Trevor Noah Roasts King Charles for his Penmanship

Trevor Noah went over King Charles’ recent pen-related debacles on Wednesday night’s The Daily Show. From the pens he shooed away to the one that spilled all over him and made him swear in front of Camilla, Charles has been having a rough go of it lately, w/r/t writing. Using footage from a doc about life inside the palace, the show raised an important question: has the King’s brain atrophied from all the shit he doesn’t have to do on a daily basis? Someone squeezes his toothpaste, fer chrissakes. Of all the late night hosts, Noah was the most critical of the monarchy on the night the Queen died. So it makes sense he’s not 100% sold on the new guy.

