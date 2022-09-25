Photo: CBS/YouTube

Dale McRaven, who Deadline credits with discovering the likes of Robin Williams and Mark Hamill, has died. He was 83. McRaven got his start in TV writing for The Joey Bishop Show before getting swept up into the Garry Marshall industrial complex. Sheldon Leonard at Desilu Studios told him and fellow writer Carl Kleinschmidt that he was going to “change their lives,” and set them up at The Dick Van Dyke Show. There, they won a WGA Award for their first script. From there, McRaven moved to shows such as The Odd Couple, Gomer Pyle, Bill Dana and Hey Landlord. McRaven co-created Mork & Mindy, the Happy Days spinoff that launched Robin Williams to national fame. He also created the Bronson Pinchot vehicle Perfect Strangers, which ran for eight seasons. McRaven is credited with discovering Williams, Pinchot, Pam Dawber, Mark Hamill, Gary Busey, Bronson Pinchot, Mark Lin-Baker, David Cassidy, Susan Dey, and Danny Bonaduce.