Dancing With the Stars Reportedly Taps More Influencers, Bachelors

Charli and Colton. Photo: Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars is still switching up its formula. Per reports, the upcoming 31st season has the usual former Bachelor, the rare American Idol alum, someone already in the ABC-Disney family, and — hate to break it to you — another influencer. TMZ reported last week that Charli D’Amelio would join the show, cementing the TikTok dancer’s standing among the B-list ahead of season two of her Hulu show, The D’Amelio Show. (Looks like her friendship with judge Derek Hough helped.) But TMZ had a curveball: In a DWTS first, D’Amelio’s mother, Heidi, also looks to be competing separately from her daughter. (Guess they’re saving Dixie’s skills for next season?)

The Daily Mail noticed a few more of the season’s hopefuls entering the studio in those sci-fi face masks on August 31. That includes Colton Underwood, this season’s requisite Bachelor Nation pick, who came out as gay and starred in a Netflix series, Coming Out Colton. Will he follow in JoJo Siwa’s footsteps with another same-sex pairing — and in the footsteps of recent Bach Nation winners like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown? Jordin Sparks, meanwhile, is set to become the fourth former American Idol contestant (and first winner!) to pivot to dancing, after Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina, and Jimmie Allen. Actor Daniel Durant, most recently seen as brother Leo in CODA, is also set to join. So is Good Morning America’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, in a sign that the trusty ABC synergy will continue even as the show shifts to Disney+ for its 31st season. The show is set to confirm its full cast any day now — will DWTS go for another Peloton instructor, too?