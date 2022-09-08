The Dancing With the Stars Producers Have Been Catching Up on Their Reality TV

Teresa Giudice and Shangela. Photo: Getty Images

Call this season Dancing With the Reality Stars. Dancing With the Stars revealed a historic cast heavy on reality-show cast members and alums for season 31. Previously announced influencers Charli and Heidi D’Amelio — who, don’t forget, also star on The D’Amelio Show — were just the tip of the iceberg, with the cast also including Drag Race’s Shangela, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, American Idol’s Jordin Sparks, current Bachelorette Gabby Windey, and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino. Someone’s been catching up on their shows! Shangela’s casting is especially historic as the first drag queen to compete on the U.S. edition of the show; she’ll be paired with a male dance partner, Gleb Savchenko. (Meanwhile, absent from the list is The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood, who later came out as gay and was rumored to be part of this season.)

As usual, the non-reality stars of the cast run the gamut of fame, including actress Selma Blair, Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd, Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady, Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis, country singer Jessie James Decker, ABC 7 New York weatherman Sam Champion, 90210’s Trevor Donovan, CODA’s Daniel Durant, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena. And in even more history-making, this season of Dancing With the Stars will air live on Disney+ beginning on September 19. Then we’ll get to find out which reality stans are stronger: Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation, or Drag Race.