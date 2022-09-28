Some galaxy-brained individual looked at Cruel Intentions, the epic ’90s tale of teen seduction and betrayal, and thought, What if it was adults in prerevolution France? Kidding, kidding. We know Les Liaisons Dangereuses came first. Then the John Malkovich movie, then the Annie Lennox music video that heavily references the John Malkovich movie, then the Sarah Michelle Gellar vehicle that makes splendid use of Counting Crows’ “Colorblind.” Anyway, it’s Starz’s turn now. As announced back in 2019, this Dangerous Liaisons is something of a prequel to the events depicted in Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s epistolary novel. The series will focus on how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) met and became lovers against a backdrop of ever-widening wealth inequality in Paris. Meanwhile, Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville is sneering all over the place. Good for her. See where all the intrigue and sexy, sexy sex began when Dangerous Liaisons comes to Starz on November 6.

