Mind Blown! David Cronenberg Is Making a Scanners Show for HBO

It’s just ketchup. Photo: HBO

One of the all-time great cinematic Davids is revisiting one of his earliest cult classics. THR reports that HBO is developing a series based on David Cronenberg’s 1981 Canadian horror film Scanners. Cronenberg will executive-produce alongside writer and showrunner William Bridges and director Yann Demange. Bridges won an Emmy for writing the Jesse Plemons showcase Black Mirror episode “USS Callister,” and Demange recently worked with HBO directing the pilot for Lovecraft Country, so the new show has sci-fi bona fides. According to THR, the series will take place in the film’s universe and will follow “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.” It’s also described as a “visceral thriller,” and you can’t spell visceral without viscera.