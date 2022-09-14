David Harbour to Join Killer Santa Canon With Violent Night

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

What is with killer Santa movies? For almost as long as the jolly Coca Cola-ized version of the character has existed, people have been going “What if he had, like, and axe? Could be neat.” David Harbour joins Ian McShane, the wrestler Goldberg, John Goodman, and Detective Crashmore in the canon of Murder Santas with Violent Night. Directed by Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters’ Tommy Wirkola, the film will see a violent home invasion interrupted by Kris Kringle. He’s got the mercenaries on his naughty list, and he’s gonna check them off. With extreme prejudice. Ho Ho Ho you’re dead. The film will also star John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo, Cam Gigandet, and André Eriksen. Violent Night also falls into the festive pun title scheme of other killer Santa movies like To All a Goodnight, Santa’s Slay, Christmas Evil, and of course, Silent Night, Deadly Night. Violent Night comes to theaters December 2.