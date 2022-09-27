Hugh Jackman to Dust Off Those Wolverine Sideburns for Deadpool 3

It’s just like the old saying goes: You can take the boy out of the X-Men movies, but you can’t take the weapons-grade adamantium out of his bones. Hugh Jackman, who was said to have retired his Wolverine character after Logan, apparently just can’t stay away from the old crank for long. On September 27, Ryan Reynolds posted a video called “Deadpool Update” in which he apologizes for missing D23, explaining that he was hard at work because “his first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. You need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.” Meanwhile, a montage plays involving a shot of him plugging his Aviator gin. Then a very decent Jackman body double walks by in the background. Jackman will be playing Wolverine “one more time,” according to Reynolds, in Deadpool 3, out September 6, 2024. Because no one makes it out alive before getting absorbed into the Feige-Borg.

Related